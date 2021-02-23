0
Stock video
the cat ran away 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1067901761
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|37.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:13Tiger slowly walking seamlessly looped on green screen, real shot, isolated on chroma key, perfect for digital composition, cinema, 3d mapping
4k00:16Fractal lion, Lion Roaring, lion attacks, lion's green, 4K, 3840x2160 high quality video, lion's eyes, lion close up