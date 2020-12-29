0
Stock video
the boy is reading a book 2d animation
2
- Stock footage ID: 1064701471
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|19.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:06Baby Cupid Cartoon Character Shooting Heart Arrows. 4K Animation Video Motion Graphics On Green Screen Background
Related stock videos
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
hd00:29Father and son walking in city at sunset. Two year old kid is sitting on the parent's shoulders. Happy family concept. Footage in slow motion
hd00:07Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:17Joyous African American dad and little son holding flashlights, reading book, chatting and laughing while he lying in teepee tent decorated with lights in dark room in the evening
4k00:12In Computer Science Class Teacher Examines programed Robot Engineered by His Student for School Project. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.