0
Stock video
jesus christmas god background 2d animation
2
- Stock footage ID: 1064421871
Video clip length: 01:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|21.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07abstract house cartoon style metallic shiny white background 3d rendering motion building nature concept
hd00:06the silhouettes of the houses with traditional Balinese decorations at sunset. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:12Gingerbread man Dancing in beach. 3D animation of funny, hot and sweet cookie boy dancing for holiday and kid event, show, VJ, party, music, banner, dvd. Palm, sand, sea, sky and summer. Low poly.
Related stock videos
4k00:15Christmas Scene with twinkling stars and brighter star of Bethlehem with sparkling nativity characters. Seamless Loop with Nativity Christmas story with twinkling stars, and moving wispy clouds.
Related video keywords
2d2d animationanimationanimation backgroundarchitecturebackgroundbiblebuildingcartooncathedralcatholiccelebrationceremonychristchristianchristianitychristmas treechurchcrossculturedecorationeuropefaithflamegodhistoricholidayholyillustrationinsideinteriorjesuslandmarklightoldorthodoxprayprayerreligionreligioussaintspiritualspiritualitysymboltourismtraditiontraditionalworship