0
Stock video
Guy is playing black acoustic guitar outside in the park.
u
By urbazon
- Stock footage ID: 10635074
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|66.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17man playing a classic, acoustic guitar. Black background. t overall plan. Playing a slow rhythm, busting . Focus on the guitar neck. Blue light.
Related stock videos
hd00:20Smiling young father holds his little cute baby-girl on his knees and tries to teach her to play the guitar, cheerful toddler claps the guitar as if she playing it. Modern family, happy memories. Slow
4k00:11Old and young people showing love for music. Boy and senior man, happy kid and elderly person, grandpa teaching grandchild how to chisel wood for guitars and instruments. Traditional profession
4k00:09Attractive curly haired mixed race young girl sitting on wooden chair at a window wearing a grey hoodie concentrating focused learning to play guitar using laptop computer at home
4k00:17Generations and family business, old and young people showing love for music. Boy and senior man, happy kid and elderly person, grandfather teaching child how to play guitar in workshop
4k00:13Traditional music Street Performers, playing some instruments on a Music street Festival in the summer. 4K
4k00:11View of the control panel on a guitar amplifier. Tumblers, knobs and buttons. Male hand turn on and increasing music volume on amp. Colorful neon light. Macro view.
4k00:21Mixed race young funny girls dance singing with hairdryer and playing acoustic guitar on a bed. Sisters having fun leisure in bedroom at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Thoughtful african american senior man sitting on balcony playing acoustic guitar. retirement lifestyle, spending time alone at home.
4k00:12Low angle view of men playing guitars and singing in music studio / Provo, Utah, United States