Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1025285075

See more

1025285075
1062720256

Item ID: 1062720256

Sad Sick, Overworked Serious Female Health Care Worker Looking at Camera. Portrait Close Up Doctor Nurse Wearing Protective Mask, Protection Against Contagious Corona Virus Disease COVID-19.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

volkovslava

volkovslava

Visually similar stock footage

See all

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all