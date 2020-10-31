0
Stock video
Overhead aerial view of colorful autumn trees, residential houses and yards with drainage pond along suburban street in Chicago area. Midwest USA
S
By Saklakova
- Stock footage ID: 1061539849
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|208.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Aerial drone view of American suburban neighborhood. Establishing shot of America's suburb, street. Residential single family houses, lush greenery. Autumn colors, Fall season, trees with yellow red
4k00:134k / Ultra HD version Helicopter Aerial view of Californian School or College Shot on RED Epic
Related stock videos
4k00:09Aerial drone view of American suburban neighborhood. Establishing shot of America's suburb, street. Residential single family houses, lush greenery. Autumn colors, Fall season, trees with yellow red
4k00:16Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
4kaerialamericaautumnbuildingcitycommunityconstructionexteriorflyfootagefountainfrom abovegrassgreenhomehouselandscapemid-airmidwestmortgagenatureneighbourneighbourhoodoutdoorsoutsideoverpondprivatepropertyreal estateresidentialroadroofroofingstreetsubdivisionsuburbsuburbantoptowntreeup highurbanusvideoviewwater system