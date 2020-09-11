0
Stock video
Happy santa claus dancing 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1058827957
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|22.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:05The dance of a cheerful Santa Claus. The Concept Of Christmas. Looped animation in front of green screen.
Related stock videos
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
4k00:11Sweet caucasian child is writing a letter to santa claus in room, decorated for christmas, preparing for holiday -christmas spirit, holidays and celebrations concept close up 4k footage
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
4k00:13Slow motion portrait of modern Santa Claus dancing in decorated apartment near Christmas tree with balls and lighs. Celebrations and joyful people concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Vertical shot of African American mother and daughter having a video call, wearing Santa Claus hats, waving at the camera. Family and Christmas concept.
Related video keywords
animationbeardcartooncharactercheerfulchristmaschromaclauscutedesignfunnygiftgreenhappyhatholidayholidaysillustrationkeymerrynew yearnew year's daynew year's evenoelnorth polepartyribbonsacksantasanta claussanta hatseasonshoppingskysledsledgesledgingsleighsmilingsnowsnowflaketaketake offtexttoyvideowhitewhite backgroundwinteryear