0
Stock video
video animated character, male doctor frown
2
- Stock footage ID: 1057087442
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|2 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|803 kB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:11Doctor speaking with his patient at desk in ultra hd format , Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
hd00:17Doctor talking on the phone at his desk in his office at the hospital, Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
hd00:10Doctor explaining something to his patient in ultra hd format , Healthcare workers in the Coronavirus Covid19 pandemic
4k00:08Face of angry or annoyed elderly middle aged man frowning at camera. Old mature male senior citizen with wrinkles. Concept of anger or generational problems. Slow motion, macro extreme close up, 4K.
Related video keywords
adultbackgroundbrightcaucasiancliniccoatcovid19crisisdefinitiondiseasedoctorfrownfrowninggravehdhealthhighhospitaljoblabmalemanmedicalmedicinepandemicpatientpersonportraitpositivepractitionerprofessionalprotectiveputputonrubberseriousserviceseverespecialiststethoscopesuittieuniformunsmilingviruswhitewindowwork