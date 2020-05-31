 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Football male and female fans watching game together in evening in pub and cheering up for their favorite team. Caucasian friends are upset and dissapointed of loose in match in bar.

V

By VesnaArt

  • Stock footage ID: 1053487088
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV810.5 MB
HD$792047 × 1080MOV36.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV7.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Football male and female fans watching game together in evening in pub and cheering up for their favorite team. Caucasian friends having fun and celebrating goal or victory in bar.
4k00:24Football male and female fans watching game together in evening in pub and cheering up for their favorite team. Caucasian friends having fun and celebrating goal or victory in bar.
Caucasian male and female friends spending evening in bar when watching sport game. Men and women are dissapointed as team missing goal or loosing. Football fans watch match on TV with beer in pub.
4k00:25Caucasian male and female friends spending evening in bar when watching sport game. Men and women are dissapointed as team missing goal or loosing. Football fans watch match on TV with beer in pub.
Caucasian male and female friends cheering up in bar when watching sport game. Men and women clapping and doing hands gesture in pub. Football fans watch match on TV with beer and snacks.
4k00:15Caucasian male and female friends cheering up in bar when watching sport game. Men and women clapping and doing hands gesture in pub. Football fans watch match on TV with beer and snacks.
Concentrated five young men friends in bar watching football match while drinking beer
hd00:28Concentrated five young men friends in bar watching football match while drinking beer
Great looking guys very emotional watching a match on tv in a sport bar they celebrating the victory cheers with glasses of beer they are very excited. Shot on ARRI Cinema Camera
4k00:10Great looking guys very emotional watching a match on tv in a sport bar they celebrating the victory cheers with glasses of beer they are very excited. Shot on ARRI Cinema Camera
In a sports bar group of friends guys very emotional and happy celebrating the first goal of the match than cheers with glasses of beer
4k00:16In a sports bar group of friends guys very emotional and happy celebrating the first goal of the match than cheers with glasses of beer
Charismatic good looking smiling large guys cheers with big glasses of beer in a pub they enjoying the time together while drinking at bar table
4k00:11Charismatic good looking smiling large guys cheers with big glasses of beer in a pub they enjoying the time together while drinking at bar table
Three old friends watching video on smartphone and drinking draft beer in the sport bar. Friends laughing and discuss the news in beer pub.
hd00:19Three old friends watching video on smartphone and drinking draft beer in the sport bar. Friends laughing and discuss the news in beer pub.
See all

Related stock videos

People are watching football at the bar cheer slow motion
hd00:10People are watching football at the bar cheer slow motion
Happy mixed ethnicity group of friends and family with many generations, playing sports and having fun in the garden on a summer day. In slow motion.
hd00:22Happy mixed ethnicity group of friends and family with many generations, playing sports and having fun in the garden on a summer day. In slow motion.
Young caucasian fan family in casual wear watches football game on TV. Favorite team scores goal, they shout, rejoice, hug in dark room at night
4k00:21Young caucasian fan family in casual wear watches football game on TV. Favorite team scores goal, they shout, rejoice, hug in dark room at night
People are watching football at the bar cheer slow motion
hd00:29People are watching football at the bar cheer slow motion
CU portrait of Caucasian male cheering together with fans during a sport event. 4K UHD
4k00:07CU portrait of Caucasian male cheering together with fans during a sport event. 4K UHD
Young people, happy friends and ball sport, kids and children, multiethnic group of boys and girls playing european football, american soccer in city park. Summer camp fun. Slow motion.
hd00:25Young people, happy friends and ball sport, kids and children, multiethnic group of boys and girls playing european football, american soccer in city park. Summer camp fun. Slow motion.
One female and three male friends watch football on TV at home. Their favourite team wins, company is happy, shouts and hugs all together
4k00:31One female and three male friends watch football on TV at home. Their favourite team wins, company is happy, shouts and hugs all together
WIDE FIXED Model released, fans watching a game on a large TV in a sport pub, green screen chroma key with tracking points. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini with Atlas Orion 2x Anamorphic lens
4k00:22WIDE FIXED Model released, fans watching a game on a large TV in a sport pub, green screen chroma key with tracking points. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini with Atlas Orion 2x Anamorphic lens

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Excited caucasian parents, son and daughter on couch watching tv and cheering, son holding football. happy family, at home together.
4k00:11Excited caucasian parents, son and daughter on couch watching tv and cheering, son holding football. happy family, at home together.
Excited caucasian parents, son and daughter on couch watching tv and cheering, son holding football. happy family, at home together.
4k00:18Excited caucasian parents, son and daughter on couch watching tv and cheering, son holding football. happy family, at home together.
Same model in other videos
Close up of cheerful happy Caucasian guys cheering for favorite team and it scoring goal and winning game. Men watching TV with sport channel late at night and drinking beer.
4k00:31Close up of cheerful happy Caucasian guys cheering for favorite team and it scoring goal and winning game. Men watching TV with sport channel late at night and drinking beer.
Group of mixed-races professional surgeons and nurses in uniform performing heart transplant surgery operation under bright lamps using medical instruments in operating room looking at screen
4k00:12Group of mixed-races professional surgeons and nurses in uniform performing heart transplant surgery operation under bright lamps using medical instruments in operating room looking at screen
Happy volunteers help to save nature collecting garbage, rubbish, trash. Enthusiastic activists starting work with cheering and stacking hands in the circle. Natural environment, pollution concept.
4k00:11Happy volunteers help to save nature collecting garbage, rubbish, trash. Enthusiastic activists starting work with cheering and stacking hands in the circle. Natural environment, pollution concept.
Close up of volunteers' hands of mixed races and different ages. A group of happy eco activists putting, raising hands up to the sky. Friendship, teamwork, volunteering concept.
4k00:18Close up of volunteers' hands of mixed races and different ages. A group of happy eco activists putting, raising hands up to the sky. Friendship, teamwork, volunteering concept.
Young good looking Caucasian girl in glasses typing and working on the laptop computer as freelancer while sittng at home in the cozy dark living room with a cat. At night. Stay home
4k00:23Young good looking Caucasian girl in glasses typing and working on the laptop computer as freelancer while sittng at home in the cozy dark living room with a cat. At night. Stay home
Close up of happy cheerful Caucasian men sitting on sofa in living room at night and watching comedy movie on TV. Joyful guys laughing. Male best friends spending time together.
4k00:14Close up of happy cheerful Caucasian men sitting on sofa in living room at night and watching comedy movie on TV. Joyful guys laughing. Male best friends spending time together.
Close up of worried Caucasian male football fan sitting with friends at TV screen in dark living room and watching match. Scoring goal or winning game concept. Cheerful man celebrating football win.
4k00:16Close up of worried Caucasian male football fan sitting with friends at TV screen in dark living room and watching match. Scoring goal or winning game concept. Cheerful man celebrating football win.
An enthusiastic volunteering organisation concerned about natural environment pollution. The cheerful volunteers, friends putting their hands up to the sky. Wellness, nature protection concept.
4k00:20An enthusiastic volunteering organisation concerned about natural environment pollution. The cheerful volunteers, friends putting their hands up to the sky. Wellness, nature protection concept.

Related video keywords