 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

time laps of a busy city motorway taken from a drone

k

By kosmos7764

  • Stock footage ID: 1053267305
Video clip length: 00:04FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP419.9 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

4K aerial view footage of Fuzhou city in China
4k00:204K aerial view footage of Fuzhou city in China
Aerial view of cityscape - City, Building, Real estate concept image. Birds eye top view use the drone, shot in Zhubei City, Hsinchu, Taiwan.
4k00:19Aerial view of cityscape - City, Building, Real estate concept image. Birds eye top view use the drone, shot in Zhubei City, Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Chemical-Technologycal University among houses at summer sunny day. Aerial view
hd00:11Chemical-Technologycal University among houses at summer sunny day. Aerial view
Aerial view of Tokyo city with daylight, Japan. Cityscape with buildings in the city center, 05/15/2019 - TOKYO - JAPAN
4k00:15Aerial view of Tokyo city with daylight, Japan. Cityscape with buildings in the city center, 05/15/2019 - TOKYO - JAPAN
Aerial of High Rise Residential Blocks Under Construction
4k00:10Aerial of High Rise Residential Blocks Under Construction
Aerial View of Bangkok Railway Station unofficially known as Hua Lamphong Station in Thailand. It is the main railway station in Bangkok, Thailand.
4k00:15Aerial View of Bangkok Railway Station unofficially known as Hua Lamphong Station in Thailand. It is the main railway station in Bangkok, Thailand.
Hollywood, drone, aerial view from above / Slow motion 4k / Los Angeles / 03.17.2017
4k00:41Hollywood, drone, aerial view from above / Slow motion 4k / Los Angeles / 03.17.2017
Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, 05 May 2018:- Hong Kong residential area
4k00:16Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, 05 May 2018:- Hong Kong residential area
See all

Related stock videos

Airplane Flies Over Business Skyscrapers Against Sunset Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
4k00:16Airplane Flies Over Business Skyscrapers Against Sunset Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4K.Time lapse Tram fast speed at night at hong kong city china
4k00:044K.Time lapse Tram fast speed at night at hong kong city china
Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
Top view of Dubai city. Aerial Drone fly over futuristic Dubai Marina district on beautiful day. Residential Modern skyscraper buildings
4k00:22Top view of Dubai city. Aerial Drone fly over futuristic Dubai Marina district on beautiful day. Residential Modern skyscraper buildings
Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
4k00:23Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
4k00:17Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
Drone shot of the flag roundabout, famous in Jeddah city
4k00:30Drone shot of the flag roundabout, famous in Jeddah city

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Airplane Flies Over Office Buildings Against a Time-Lapse Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
4k00:11Airplane Flies Over Office Buildings Against a Time-Lapse Clouds, Beautiful 3d Animation 4k, Ultra HD 3840x2160
Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and Manhattan. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial shot of Manhattan buildings in New York City. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29New York City, New York circa-2017, Aerial shot of Manhattan buildings in New York City. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.

Related video keywords