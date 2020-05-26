 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.

S

By Sukhyi Illia

  • Stock footage ID: 1053174266
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4221.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.2 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Two people musician playing music. A beautiful brunette in a blue dress is playing the violin, and the guy in the jacket and shirt on the flute.
hd00:08Two people musician playing music. A beautiful brunette in a blue dress is playing the violin, and the guy in the jacket and shirt on the flute.
Violinist in black clothes plays the violin to the accompaniment, bottom view
4k00:12Violinist in black clothes plays the violin to the accompaniment, bottom view
Rock artists emotionally performing on stage in the club
hd00:18Rock artists emotionally performing on stage in the club
Dj spinning at turntable on party in nightclub. Man play saxophone. Duet. Performance
4k00:07Dj spinning at turntable on party in nightclub. Man play saxophone. Duet. Performance
Handsome guy enjoying a hookah
4k00:11Handsome guy enjoying a hookah
Two people musician reproduce music. A guy in a jacket and shirt plays the flute, and a beautiful brunette in a blue dress playing a guitar.
hd00:06Two people musician reproduce music. A guy in a jacket and shirt plays the flute, and a beautiful brunette in a blue dress playing a guitar.
say goodbye - young couple in crisis head to head looks sadly in the eyes
4k00:20say goodbye - young couple in crisis head to head looks sadly in the eyes
One Music Player with Classic Wooden Violin Indoors. Movement of Popular Musician Playing Acoustic Melody on Equipment. Activity in Artistic Work of Pretty Woman as Violinist at Large Room Closeup
4k00:11One Music Player with Classic Wooden Violin Indoors. Movement of Popular Musician Playing Acoustic Melody on Equipment. Activity in Artistic Work of Pretty Woman as Violinist at Large Room Closeup
See all

Related stock videos

Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:11Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
Four Man Rock Band with Lead Singer, Guitarists, Bassist and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:11Four Man Rock Band with Lead Singer, Guitarists, Bassist and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
Person is Making a Heart Sign Gesture and Holding Hands Up at a Performance. Rock Band Playing a Song at a Concert in a Night Club on Stage with Bright Colorful Strobing Lights.
4k00:11Person is Making a Heart Sign Gesture and Holding Hands Up at a Performance. Rock Band Playing a Song at a Concert in a Night Club on Stage with Bright Colorful Strobing Lights.
Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:18Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:18Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
A saxophone player in suit playing a solo in jazz band, performing on red and blue lightened stage - music, art concept 4k footage
4k00:17A saxophone player in suit playing a solo in jazz band, performing on red and blue lightened stage - music, art concept 4k footage
Rock Band Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Close Up Portrait of a Drummer Playing the Drums. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:10Rock Band Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Close Up Portrait of a Drummer Playing the Drums. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Record Video on Their Mobile Phones. Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:11Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Record Video on Their Mobile Phones. Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
Same model in other videos
A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.
4k00:12A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.
A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.
4k00:11A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.

Related video keywords