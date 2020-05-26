0
Stock video
A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.
S
By Sukhyi Illia
- Stock footage ID: 1053174266
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|221.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:08Two people musician playing music. A beautiful brunette in a blue dress is playing the violin, and the guy in the jacket and shirt on the flute.
hd00:06Two people musician reproduce music. A guy in a jacket and shirt plays the flute, and a beautiful brunette in a blue dress playing a guitar.
Related stock videos
4k00:11Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:11Four Man Rock Band with Lead Singer, Guitarists, Bassist and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:11Person is Making a Heart Sign Gesture and Holding Hands Up at a Performance. Rock Band Playing a Song at a Concert in a Night Club on Stage with Bright Colorful Strobing Lights.
4k00:18Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:18Rock Band with Guitarists and Drummer Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Front Row Crowd is Partying. Silhouettes of Fans Raise Hands in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
4k00:17A saxophone player in suit playing a solo in jazz band, performing on red and blue lightened stage - music, art concept 4k footage
4k00:10Rock Band Performing at a Concert in a Night Club. Close Up Portrait of a Drummer Playing the Drums. Live Music Party in Front of Bright Colorful Strobing Lights on Stage.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12A duo of musicians plays under the night sky. Violinist and girl vocalist playing at a concert on the street at night. Musicians play on the stage of the restaurant.