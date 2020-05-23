Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1056309896

See more

1056309896
1053014171

Item ID: 1053014171

Young woman in black medical mask looking out window being isolated at home during coronavirus epidemic infection. Portrait of thoughtful female with brown eyes observing through window.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 853 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

EpiDemiks Studio

EpiDemiks Studio

Visually similar stock footage

See all

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all