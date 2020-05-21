 
close-up, hands in gloves pack Charity meals in plastic lunchboxes to cardboard container. free food delivery for poor and homeless people during lock down of covid19. Charity project, donating aid

By djtrenershutter

  • Stock footage ID: 1052876171
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV52.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.6 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV2.3 MB

