 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy Child Enjoys Attraction Ride on Children Playground in City Park. Joyful Positive Amusement Emotions. Spring Summer Sunny Day. 2x Slow motion 1/2 60 FPS

A

By Andriko

  • Stock footage ID: 1052573000
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4449.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV55.4 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV11 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Happy Child Enjoys Attraction Ride on Children Playground in City Park. Joyful Positive Amusement Emotions. Spring Summer Sunny Day. 2x Slow motion 1/2 60 FPS
4k00:11Happy Child Enjoys Attraction Ride on Children Playground in City Park. Joyful Positive Amusement Emotions. Spring Summer Sunny Day. 2x Slow motion 1/2 60 FPS
Happy Child Enjoys Attraction Ride on Children Playground in City Park. Joyful Positive Amusement Emotions. Spring Summer Sunny Day. 2x Slow motion 1/2 60 FPS
4k00:25Happy Child Enjoys Attraction Ride on Children Playground in City Park. Joyful Positive Amusement Emotions. Spring Summer Sunny Day. 2x Slow motion 1/2 60 FPS
Cute Little Child Girl Play On Park Playground Ride Spin With A Carousel Slow Motion
hd00:10Cute Little Child Girl Play On Park Playground Ride Spin With A Carousel Slow Motion
A slow motion shot of a beautiful baby girl in an infant swing and her brother spinning on the playground rings
4k00:15A slow motion shot of a beautiful baby girl in an infant swing and her brother spinning on the playground rings
Toddler swings on baby swing
4k00:05Toddler swings on baby swing
Young woman with boy drawing with fingers in the field
hd00:22Young woman with boy drawing with fingers in the field
Child girl enjoy eating sweets licking ice cream cone while sitting on hammock
4k00:18Child girl enjoy eating sweets licking ice cream cone while sitting on hammock
Slow motion scene of A 4-5 year old Asian girl washing socks.
4k00:33Slow motion scene of A 4-5 year old Asian girl washing socks.
See all

Related stock videos

Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
Funny active family playing on moving day, excited happy adult parents mom dad pushing cardboard boxes with cute little kids sit inside having fun packing relocate into new home concept, slow motion
hd00:05Funny active family playing on moving day, excited happy adult parents mom dad pushing cardboard boxes with cute little kids sit inside having fun packing relocate into new home concept, slow motion
Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
4k00:13Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
A funny bearded man is riding a children's bicycle.
4k00:09A funny bearded man is riding a children's bicycle.
Happy smiling family holding hands walking through golden field at sunset by the ocean, piggy back ride
4k00:16Happy smiling family holding hands walking through golden field at sunset by the ocean, piggy back ride
Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
hd00:11Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
Teen boy looking out the car window and waving his hand. Family travel by car. Hand to wind of freedom. Cheerful boy smiles. Happy family concept. Boy in the car window. The wind of freedom at sunset
hd00:08Teen boy looking out the car window and waving his hand. Family travel by car. Hand to wind of freedom. Cheerful boy smiles. Happy family concept. Boy in the car window. The wind of freedom at sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of a beautiful young woman (girl) having fun on the rides at the Luna Park. Concept: Happiness, freedom, fun.
4k00:18Portrait of a beautiful young woman (girl) having fun on the rides at the Luna Park. Concept: Happiness, freedom, fun.
CIRCA 1940s - American soldiers ride tanks victoriously through French towns, and are cheered by civilians.
4k00:59CIRCA 1940s - American soldiers ride tanks victoriously through French towns, and are cheered by civilians.
Same model in other videos
Child Eats Fruit. Mother Gives to Child Ripe Fresh Gathered Apricots in Backyard Garden. 2x Slow motion
4k00:25Child Eats Fruit. Mother Gives to Child Ripe Fresh Gathered Apricots in Backyard Garden. 2x Slow motion
Cute Child Thoughtful Face. Serious Boy Stands Waiting Watching Looking in Window and Thinking. 2x Slow motion 60 FPS 4K
4k00:36Cute Child Thoughtful Face. Serious Boy Stands Waiting Watching Looking in Window and Thinking. 2x Slow motion 60 FPS 4K
Close-up Female Hands Typing on Keyboard on Laptop Computer on Bed. Mother Babysitting. Child Playing on Background. 4K 60 fps
4k00:14Close-up Female Hands Typing on Keyboard on Laptop Computer on Bed. Mother Babysitting. Child Playing on Background. 4K 60 fps
Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
4k00:15Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
4k00:16Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
Mother Zipping her Sons Warm Waterproof Children Jacket. Little Child Boy Wearing Winter Attire. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
4k00:26Mother Zipping her Sons Warm Waterproof Children Jacket. Little Child Boy Wearing Winter Attire. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
Mother with Child Processing Lentil Pate Healthy Food in Cooking Blender Mixer in Kitchen 4K
4k00:15Mother with Child Processing Lentil Pate Healthy Food in Cooking Blender Mixer in Kitchen 4K
Close-up Freshly Baked Healthy Unleavened Bread. Caring Mother Cooking Preparing Vegetarian Vegan Food with Child on Kitchen at Home 4K
4k00:16Close-up Freshly Baked Healthy Unleavened Bread. Caring Mother Cooking Preparing Vegetarian Vegan Food with Child on Kitchen at Home 4K

Related video keywords