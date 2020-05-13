0
Stock video
concentrated grey haired pensioner in shirt moves imaginary object and compresses expressing difficulty close view. Concept man emotion
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1052326603
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:59Portrait of an elderly man with virtual reality headset or 3d glasses. Gray haired pensioner grandfather with beard wearing shirt posing on pink studio background. Close up. Slow motion.
4k00:59Portrait of an elderly man with virtual reality headset playing video game using wireless controller with joy in victory. Gray haired pensioner posing on pink studio background. Close up. Slow motion.
4k00:25Old grey haired wrinkled man in plaid shirt rubs chin with open mouth, thinking in black dark room, close up
4k00:11Smiling older black man talking on cellphone closeup, happy grandfather chatting with relatives or grandchildren, satisfied mature african american male making phone call, having pleasant conversation
Same model in other videos
4k00:05serious angry aged man with grey hair raised eyebrow holds hands on hips and looks forward close view. Concept man emotion
4k00:05grandfather with grey mustache enjoys time and takes selfie proudly holding modern black smartphone in hands close view. Concept man emotion
4k00:10sad pensive grandfather with grey hair in shirt shakes head and looks down against dark studio background close view. Concept man emotion
4k00:09grandfather with long mustache grabs sore back bends and experiences sharp pain against grey background close view. Concept man emotion
hd00:16shocked aged man with grey ponytail holds gadget looking at black telephone concentrated upsets and cries close view. Concept man emotion
4k00:08embarrassed grey haired senior man shakes and holds head with hands confusingly against dark background close view. Concept man emotion
4k00:11pensive sad grandfather with grey mustache holds hand near face and thinks against grey background close view. Concept man emotion