0
Stock video
Young slim Caucasian woman in black bikini resting on sunbed in front of swimming pool in spa hotel. Portrait of slender beautiful brunette girl enjoying weekends. Wealth, luxury, beauty, lifestyle.
p
By photo_oles
- Stock footage ID: 1052291410
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|116.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18A woman with a suitcase comes into the hotel room. A happy woman lays down on the bed in the hotel room.
4k00:10Handsome African man sunbathing at the beach. Cheerful attractive man enjoying lying in the sun at the poolside. Relaxed man smiling, tanning near the pool
Related stock videos
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:11Top view of three teenage girl friends lying on back blowing bubblegum candy bubbles on beach
4k00:10Athletic girl in sportswear is pumping the abdominals. Fit woman is doing abs exercises flexing legs on floor at home, side view. Sport and fitness. Training, workout and wellness concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Close up portrait of beautiful young woman running hand through hair blowing in wind on tropical beach slow motion
4k00:15Young blonde female exercising outdoors. Woman practicing stretching body exercises at sunny day
Same model in other videos
4k00:24Gorgeous slim Caucasian woman in black bikini entering pool at luxurious resort. Portrait of slender beautiful brunette girl resting in spa hotel. Luxury, wealth, lifestyle, relaxation.
4k00:15Two Caucasian women entering salt therapy room in luxurious spa resort. Camera following adult ladies in bathrobes and hair towels resting. Lifestyle, luxury, beauty, leisure.
4k00:05Wide shot of confident young women crossing legs in spa. Beautiful Caucasian ladies resting in luxurious hotel on weekends. Luxury, lifestyle, beauty, body care.
4k00:05Side view of two slim beautiful Caucasian women drinking coffee at poolside in the morning. Wide shot of confident rich ladies in white bathrobes enjoying weekends in spa resort. Joy, leisure.
4k00:08Gorgeous Caucasian women posing at poolside. Portrait of young brunette and adult blond ladies smiling and looking at camera. Wealth, leisure, tourism, lifestyle.
4k00:09Portrait of cute Caucasian girl with heart tattoo on hand turning to camera and smiling in swimming pool. Charming brunette woman resting in spa resort. Tourism, leisure, lifestyle, happiness.
4k00:17Side view of confident Caucasian women drinking tea or coffee as lying on sunbeds in luxurious hotel. Young wealthy clients in bathrobes talking and resting in spa. Lifestyle, leisure, tourism, joy.
Related video keywords
attractivebeautifulbeautybikiniblackbrunettecaucasiancharmingclientconfidentenjoyingfemalegirlhappinesshappyhigh-classhotelindoorsjoyladyleisurelifestyleluxuriousluxurylyingoneportraitpositiverecreationrelaxingresortrestingrichrichnessslenderslimspasuccessfulsunbedswimming pooltourismtouristvacationswealthwealthyweekendswomanyoung