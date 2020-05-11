0
Stock video
Mother's day animated intro with handwritten style
U
By Uchihahaha
- Stock footage ID: 1052231803
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|47.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|976 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Heart Shape Painting Video Animation With Oil Paint Brush Strokes. White and Red Backgrounds.
4k00:08Heart symbol being drawn by red crayon or pastel on white background. Valentines day artistic animated background.
4k00:09heart transitions background animation. zoom animation. red and white color. Alpha Channel Included.
hd00:10Rough paint brush strokes forms white heart symbol on red background. Decorative artistic animation devoted to the Valentines day.