 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Two men friends jumping into mountain lake, swimming and enjoying the alpine landscape, static, 4K

N

By Niklas Christl

  • Stock footage ID: 1051691950
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV77.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV7.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

aerial view fisherman throws net into shallow river against streaming foamy rapids and rocky bank by green plants
hd00:21aerial view fisherman throws net into shallow river against streaming foamy rapids and rocky bank by green plants
See all

Related stock videos

fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
Happy friendly friends run across the field with toy planes that emit colored smoke.
4k00:24Happy friendly friends run across the field with toy planes that emit colored smoke.
Hipster Friends having fun at the beach and a couple kissing in the front.
hd00:27Hipster Friends having fun at the beach and a couple kissing in the front.
Happy active family young adult parents mum dad and cute little children daughters holding hands dancing jumping together in living room interior enjoying funny weekend activity in modern apartment
4k00:13Happy active family young adult parents mum dad and cute little children daughters holding hands dancing jumping together in living room interior enjoying funny weekend activity in modern apartment
Joyful jumping silhouettes of people in front of the sun setting over the sea, Slow Motion
4k00:13Joyful jumping silhouettes of people in front of the sun setting over the sea, Slow Motion
Boy and his dog
hd00:59Boy and his dog
Group of friends running and jumping off sea pier in the water rapid slow motion
hd00:17Group of friends running and jumping off sea pier in the water rapid slow motion
Silhouettes of a group of friends walking across a field in the sunset holding hands.
hd00:37Silhouettes of a group of friends walking across a field in the sunset holding hands.
Same model in other videos
Side view silhouette of man running on grass meadow during colourful sunset, slow motion
hd00:37Side view silhouette of man running on grass meadow during colourful sunset, slow motion
Back of two mountaineers hiking on trail trough green meadow in alpine mountain landscape, Dolomites, Italy, 4K
4k00:11Back of two mountaineers hiking on trail trough green meadow in alpine mountain landscape, Dolomites, Italy, 4K
Two mountaineers hiking on trail trough green meadow in alpine mountain landscape, Dolomites, Italy, 4K
4k00:11Two mountaineers hiking on trail trough green meadow in alpine mountain landscape, Dolomites, Italy, 4K
Lazy young man in bed sleeping and turning around while it is already bright, static, 4K
4k00:15Lazy young man in bed sleeping and turning around while it is already bright, static, 4K
Man sitting on rock alone while resting and looking at mountain panorama, 4K
4k00:06Man sitting on rock alone while resting and looking at mountain panorama, 4K
Two young men hiking in green rocky meadows towards camera, static, 4K
4k00:07Two young men hiking in green rocky meadows towards camera, static, 4K
Two hikers walking over bridge along river with mountain panorama in backdrop, Switzerlnad, static, 4K
4k00:09Two hikers walking over bridge along river with mountain panorama in backdrop, Switzerlnad, static, 4K
Two backpackers hiking along river with mountain panorama in backdrop, static, 4K
4k00:08Two backpackers hiking along river with mountain panorama in backdrop, static, 4K

Related video keywords