0
Stock video
4k. Young smiling girl in yellow cap and glasses stand in area. Face portrait
s
By slavik65
- Stock footage ID: 1051675717
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|325.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Caucasian young woman wears protective face mask looking at flight schedule time table screen in empty airport terminal. Safe travels under COVID-19. Traveling during coronavirus outbreak. New normal
4k00:11Charming female citizen is walking in pier of city harbor. She is smiling and grimacing by bright spring sunshine, close-up view
4k00:16Camera zooming in on the face of the beautiful Caucasian girl standing on the street and smiling to the camera. Blurred. Close up. Portrait shot. Outside.
Related stock videos
hd00:25Happy little girl throwing confetti. Happy excited laughing kid in pink dress and party cap. Concept of holiday and party in slow motion. Positive emotions.
hd00:16Rapeseed field. Girl with bicycle at the field with yellow flowers. The girl in the bike was stretching her arms across the bicycle. Healthy lifestyle. Slow motion.
4k00:10Young Girl Delivery Service Worker Calls On The Intercom. She Speaks And The Door Opens. Girl With Box In Her Hands Enters The House. Her Reflection Is Visible In The Door. Pretty Brunette In Yellow
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Young woman in medical mask protest with poster Stop covid 19 on city street. Pandemic team, slow motion.
hd00:22Slow motion. Young woman in medical mask protest with poster on city street. Word pandemic team