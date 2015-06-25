0
Stock video
Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb. Abstract motion background in red, shining lights. Bright flood lights flashing. Seamless loop. More sets
E
By Elesey
- Stock footage ID: 10514402
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|65.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:11Floodlights neon background with particles. Blue creative bright flood lights flashing. Seamless loop. look more options and sets footage in my portfolio
hd00:11Floodlights violet background with particles. Blue creative bright flood lights flashing. Seamless loop. look more options and sets footage in my portfolio
hd00:11Floodlights disco background with particles. Pink creative bright flood lights flashing. Seamless loop. look more options and sets footage in my portfolio
hd00:11Floodlights Disco Pink Background.Creative bright flood lights flashing. .Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulbs. Flood lights disco background. VJ Loops animation.
hd00:11Background Red Motion With Fractal Design. Abstract background for use with music videos. Disco spectrum lights concert bulb. VJ Loops animation.
hd00:11Floodlights Disco Violet Background.Creative bright flood lights flashing. .Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulbs. Flood lights disco background. VJ Loops animation.
hd00:11Floodlights disco background with particles. Red creative bright flood lights flashing. Seamless loop. look more options and sets footage in my portfolio
Related stock videos
4k00:29Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:16Color neon gradient. Moving abstract blurred background. The colors vary with position, producing smooth color transitions. Purple pink blue ultraviolet
4k00:19Animated 3D waving cloth texture. Liquid holographic background. Smooth silk cloth surface with ripples and folds in tissue. 4K 3D rendering seamless looping animation.
4k00:30Abstract holographic gradient rainbow animation. 4K motion graphic. Trendy vibrant texture, fashion textile, neon colour, ambient graphic design, screen saver.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, stage design, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens and projection mapping show ...
4k00:04Super Satisfying Looped Animation of portal with octopus tentacles. Fantastic 3d surreal video footage in 4k.
Related video keywords
1080p1920abstract artabstract backgroundabstract loopabstractionanimationartbackdropbackgroundsbeautifulbeautybrightcolordancedefinition highdesigndusteffectenergyeventfashionfireworksflickeringglittersglowglowinggraphichdillustrationimageintrolightlight panelloopmotionmotion backgroundmusicnightclubnightlifenobodypartypink backgroundspowerspotlightstarsuniversevideovjwhite