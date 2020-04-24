0
Stock video
Girl with rollers and music. A pretty teen in rollers sit on the paving street and listen the music in her hearphones.
Z
By ZNAYMERU
- Stock footage ID: 1051107298
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|939.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Young woman in checkered shirt using smartphone in city autumn park, female freelancer browsing chatting reading news.
Related stock videos
4k00:19Young happy sportive woman listening music in headphones and dancing on a Green Screen, Chroma Key.
4k00:25Teen with rollers. A sporty teen in rollers with her headphones sit on the paving street in the park.
4k00:19Romantic correspondence, a girl reads a message on the phone and smiles, a girl in large headphones lies on the grass in the park 4K
4k00:19Young happy sportive woman listening music in headphones and dancing on a Green Screen, Chroma Key.
Same model in other videos
hd00:11Fall from the bicycle. The child fell off the bicycle. A little girl is suffering from the pain of falling off the bike.