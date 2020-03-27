0
Stock video
INDIANA-1959: Man Wearing White Shooter Swims Across Pool On Sunny Day
S
- Stock footage ID: 1049188888
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|21 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Funny stupid-looking reto fitness man dancing enjoying music and warming up on workout in the living room.
hd00:10Cyr Wheel artist doing tricks slow motion wearing black and white smart clothes with cityscape background of Dubai during sunset
4k00:19Slow Motion Portrait of building man wearing high visibility jacket caucasian man smiling in city real people series
4k00:07Crazy emotional funny athlete warming up and dancing to cool music on exercise mat in the living room.
hd00:10Handsome smiling bearded young guy 20s in denim shirt white t-shirt isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept. Looking approvingly at camera showing thumbs up
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15A mixed race man wearing tennis whites spending time on a court, playing tennis on a sunny day, holding tennis racket, hittig a tennis ball, in slow motion.
4k00:14A Caucasian and a mixed race men wearing tennis whites spending time on a court together, playing tennis on a sunny day, holding tennis racket, one of them hittig a ball, in slow motion.
4k00:15A Caucasian man wearing tennis whites spending time on a court, playing tennis on a sunny day, holding tennis racket, hittig a tennis ball, in slow motion.