 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pine trees on the edge of a forest lake in sunny winter weather, under a barren sky with clouds.

d

By denlog82

  • Stock footage ID: 1049177890
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4337.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV324 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV63.8 MB

Related stock videos

Girl palming a mossy tree
hd00:51Girl palming a mossy tree
Timelapse of sun rays emerging though the dark storm clouds in the mountains
4k00:15Timelapse of sun rays emerging though the dark storm clouds in the mountains
Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
4k00:10Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
snow falling at the fir trees branches
hd00:13snow falling at the fir trees branches
Changing seasons transition from winter to spring or summer. Starting from winter with snow falling from the sky in wild pine forest and ending with spring scene with morning fog.
4k00:19Changing seasons transition from winter to spring or summer. Starting from winter with snow falling from the sky in wild pine forest and ending with spring scene with morning fog.
Sunny magical forest in the rays of the rising sun in the morning time. Powerful trees and light haze. Magnificent sunrise in the forest, rays make their way through the branches of trees. Gimbal shot
4k00:18Sunny magical forest in the rays of the rising sun in the morning time. Powerful trees and light haze. Magnificent sunrise in the forest, rays make their way through the branches of trees. Gimbal shot
Aerial top down 4k view of white car driving on country road in forest in the evening at twilight. Cinematic drone shot flying over gravel road in pine tree forest
4k00:28Aerial top down 4k view of white car driving on country road in forest in the evening at twilight. Cinematic drone shot flying over gravel road in pine tree forest

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:13Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
White dire wolf running into the forest.
4k00:14White dire wolf running into the forest.

Related video keywords