CIRCA 2020 - NBC reporter Peter Alexander questions President Donald Trump about chloroquine as a potential cure for Covid-19 coronavirus.

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1049029981
Video clip length: 01:18FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4457.5 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV24.5 MB

