0

Stock video

Aerial view of Venice beach skate park Santa Monica broad walk and pier on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. Shot on Inspire 2 S35 X7 16mm 4K ProRes4444 RAW cinematic footage.

C

By CAMERA ON WINGS

  • Stock footage ID: 1048993645
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV79.6 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV15.7 MB

