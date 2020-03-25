0
Stock video
Aerial view of Venice beach skate park Santa Monica broad walk and pier on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California. Shot on Inspire 2 S35 X7 16mm 4K ProRes4444 RAW cinematic footage.
C
- Stock footage ID: 1048993645
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|79.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|15.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Aerial shot of Santa Monica pier and beach - Los Angeles, California, 2016. Beautiful tropical sunset!
4k00:15Early morning aerial view of the Santa Monica pier during a sunny day with amusement park view and people walking around in Los Angeles.
4k00:16Lifeguard Tower at Venice Beach LA seagulls and surfers in aerial drone view. 4k shot of sand and waves in pacific ocean. Sunny morning in Los Angeles, California
4k00:19Aerial shot of lifeguard house in Santa Monica beach - Los Angeles, California, 2016. Fly over of beautiful tropical sunset!
4k00:16HQ Aerial Drone Video (Ultra HD) of Port Grimaud in the French Riviera near St. Tropez. Also known as 'Venice in France' because of the many canals and boats. Camera pan left.
Related video keywords
actionactiveaerialaerial viewamericaangelesbeachboardcaliforniacinematicdroneextremefunhelicopterlandmarklifestyleloslos angelesmalemonicamuscle beachoceanoutdooroutdoorsoverpacificparkpeoplepunkrawrecreationsandsantasanta monicaskateskateboardskateboarderskateboardingskateparkskatersportstatessummersunsettouriststravelusavenicevenice beachvenice beach california