 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Delicious Spaghetti with tomato sauce in a plate - food photography

4

By 4kclips

  • Stock footage ID: 1048987312
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV187.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.5 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Chef cooking and serving bolognese fresh pasta with tomato sause, man making traditional italian dinner on restaurant kitchen, tasty food, high haute kitchen
4k00:20Chef cooking and serving bolognese fresh pasta with tomato sause, man making traditional italian dinner on restaurant kitchen, tasty food, high haute kitchen
Kitchen collage which assembled various kitchen designs
hd00:10Kitchen collage which assembled various kitchen designs
Putting parmesan cheese on spaghetti with tomato sauce
hd00:18Putting parmesan cheese on spaghetti with tomato sauce
Pouring tomato sauce on pasta
hd00:18Pouring tomato sauce on pasta
Twisting fork with spaghetti and taking the fork away
hd00:11Twisting fork with spaghetti and taking the fork away
Chef cooking bolognese fresh pasta with tomato sause, man making traditional italian dinner on restaurant kitchen, tasty food, high haute kitchen
4k00:15Chef cooking bolognese fresh pasta with tomato sause, man making traditional italian dinner on restaurant kitchen, tasty food, high haute kitchen
Pouring tomato ketchup on hot spaghetti smoke/steam. Close up. Shallow depth of field. 1080p. Nature lighting. Home interior.
hd00:14Pouring tomato ketchup on hot spaghetti smoke/steam. Close up. Shallow depth of field. 1080p. Nature lighting. Home interior.
various delicious food recipes collage
hd00:14various delicious food recipes collage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Raw small heaps of uncooked pasta on table with fresh tomatoes and chili pepper with basil leaves
4k00:30Raw small heaps of uncooked pasta on table with fresh tomatoes and chili pepper with basil leaves
Raw small heaps of uncooked pasta on table with fresh tomatoes and chili pepper with basil leaves
4k00:30Raw small heaps of uncooked pasta on table with fresh tomatoes and chili pepper with basil leaves

Related video keywords