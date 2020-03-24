0
Stock video
Covid-19 pandemia. Antigen development. Technician in gloves checking chemical reaction.
G
By Golubovy
- Stock footage ID: 1048913068
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|113.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17antigen test kit with a COVID-19 2019-nCoV viral disease test kit, people at home performing rapid diagnostic test RDT for antibodies to detect presence of viral protein antigens expressed by COVID-19
4k00:06Tarakan, Indonesia, Sept 07,2021: An Indonesian Man Having Deep Nasal Nasopharyngeal Coronavirus COVID-19 PCR Swab Test During Pandemic
4k00:10antigen test kit with a COVID-19 2019-nCoV viral disease test kit, people at home performing rapid diagnostic test RDT for antibodies to detect presence of viral protein antigens expressed by COVID-19
4k00:23antigen test kit with a COVID-19 2019-nCoV viral disease test kit, people at home performing rapid diagnostic test RDT for antibodies to detect presence of viral protein antigens expressed by COVID-19
4k00:17antigen test kit with a COVID-19 2019-nCoV viral disease test kit, people at home performing rapid diagnostic test RDT for antibodies to detect presence of viral protein antigens expressed by COVID-19
hd00:02New Delhi India, April 15, 2021: A health worker wears personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects mouth swab sample for Covid-19 test during the coronavirus pandemic, A Record new covid-19 cases.
hd00:12New Delhi, India, April 15, 2021: A health worker wears personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects swab sample for Covid-19 test during the coronavirus pandemic, Record high fresh of covid-19 cases.
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Covid pandemia breakout. Medical staff protection. Female physician wearing blue latex gloves on hands.
4k00:29Money time. Woman hands with dollar fan alarm clock. Set of 3 gestures isolated on orange yellow background.
4k00:10Hand gestures. Approval dislike. Woman showing thumb up down isolated on gray copyspace background.
4k00:17Female universe. Spiritual aura. Double exposure peaceful woman face silhouette in neon glow purple blue smoke motion abstract background. Enlightenment nirvana zen. Healing energy. Astral eternity.
Related video keywords
adultanalysisantigenantigen developmentbiotechnologybloodcheckingchemicalclinicalcoronaviruscovid-19covid-19 pandemiadevelopmentdiagnosticdoctorepidemicfemaleglassglovesh1n1handshealthcareimmunogeninfectioninfluenzalaboratorylassa fevermedicalmersmers-covmicrobiologyncovpandemicpersonreactionresearchrespiratoryretrovirussarssciencesyndrometechniciantestingtubeunrecognizablevaccineviruswoman