0
Stock video
A traditional yurt in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, circa March 2019
T
By Travel Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1048699180
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|302.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|8.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Helicopter Aerial flight above Mongolia capital Ulaanbaatar center . Endless million yurts traditional houses nomads. Sunny day blue sky. Horizon panorama Cinematic movie. Mountains steppe background
4k00:12Interesting top to bottom helicopter Aerial flight above Mongolia capital Ulaanbaatar. Endless yurts traditional colorful houses nomads . Beautiful Sunny day blue sky. 4k drone altitude.
4k01:09Aerial flight above Mongolia capital Ulaanbaatar. Endless yurts traditional houses nomads. Sunny day blue sky. 4k drone assent from roof to overall top view altitude