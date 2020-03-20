0
Stock video
young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
E
- Stock footage ID: 1048686040
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|766.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|2047 × 1080
|MOV
|20.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:12Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
hd00:14Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
hd00:08Woman in medical face mask buys basic necessities, hygiene items and food. Girl walks through empty supermarket or grocery store. Quarantine and self-isolation, epidemic covid-19, coronavirus pandemic
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Male doctor visiting senior mixed race woman giving her vaccination. both wearing face masks. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:15Male doctor visiting senior mixed race woman giving her vaccination. both wearing face masks. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:14Senior mixed race male doctor preparing vaccination syringe. wearing face mask and surgical gloves. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16pensive young woman wears a mask to protect herself from covid-19 while looking out the window. a bird in flight is reflected on the window glass
4k00:22young woman wears mask to protect herself from covid-19 before leaving home. shot in slow motion
4k00:24young woman wears mask to protect herself from covid-19 before leaving home. shot in slow motion
Related video keywords
bacteriabiohazardcaucasianconceptcorona viruscoronaviruscovid 19covid-19dangerdangerousdiseaseepidemiceuropefaceface maskfearflugirlglobalhealthhypochondriaillnessinfectioninformationisolatedlockdownmaskmedicalmedical maskoutbreakpandemicpanicpatientprotectionprotectiveredrespiratorysafetysciencethreattreatmentviruswarningwoman