 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19

E

By Enrico Fianchini

  • Stock footage ID: 1048686040
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV766.3 MB
HD$792047 × 1080MOV20.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:07Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:12Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Female Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
hd00:14Female doctor during a coronavirus pandemic covid-19 takes off glasses and a protective mask, face marks are visible from the mask, red spots. Close portrait of a tired doctor
Woman in medical face mask buys basic necessities, hygiene items and food. Girl walks through empty supermarket or grocery store. Quarantine and self-isolation, epidemic covid-19, coronavirus pandemic
hd00:08Woman in medical face mask buys basic necessities, hygiene items and food. Girl walks through empty supermarket or grocery store. Quarantine and self-isolation, epidemic covid-19, coronavirus pandemic
Woman in Quarantine Looking out the Window. Staying Home in Self-Quarantine
4k00:19Woman in Quarantine Looking out the Window. Staying Home in Self-Quarantine
Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
4k00:10Female nurse talking with elderly woman patient, holds hands. Doctor home visit, checking health of old senior woman during coronavirus, covid-19 quarantine, self isolation.
Doctor injecting flu vaccine to patient's arm in local hospital. coronavirus vaccine
hd00:23Doctor injecting flu vaccine to patient's arm in local hospital. coronavirus vaccine
Group of people in masks, collage citizens Virus mask on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. public space on second wave covid quarantine
4k00:10Group of people in masks, collage citizens Virus mask on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. public space on second wave covid quarantine

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Male doctor visiting senior mixed race woman giving her vaccination. both wearing face masks. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:19Male doctor visiting senior mixed race woman giving her vaccination. both wearing face masks. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Male doctor visiting senior mixed race woman giving her vaccination. both wearing face masks. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:15Male doctor visiting senior mixed race woman giving her vaccination. both wearing face masks. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Senior mixed race male doctor preparing vaccination syringe. wearing face mask and surgical gloves. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:14Senior mixed race male doctor preparing vaccination syringe. wearing face mask and surgical gloves. self isolation retirement health care at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Attractive woman in mask closeup looking at camera background Italian columns in crowd people. Coronavirus covid 19. Masked face covid-19. woman in masks close up on italy crowded street corona virus.
4k00:10Attractive woman in mask closeup looking at camera background Italian columns in crowd people. Coronavirus covid 19. Masked face covid-19. woman in masks close up on italy crowded street corona virus.
Same model in other videos
pensive young woman wears a mask to protect herself from covid-19 while looking out the window. a bird in flight is reflected on the window glass
4k00:16pensive young woman wears a mask to protect herself from covid-19 while looking out the window. a bird in flight is reflected on the window glass
young woman wears mask to protect herself from covid-19 before leaving home. shot in slow motion
4k00:22young woman wears mask to protect herself from covid-19 before leaving home. shot in slow motion
young woman wears mask to protect herself from covid-19 before leaving home. shot in slow motion
4k00:24young woman wears mask to protect herself from covid-19 before leaving home. shot in slow motion
young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
4k00:33young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
4k00:32young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
4k00:26young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
4k00:25 young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19
4k00:19 young woman is afraid of being infected by covid-19

Related video keywords