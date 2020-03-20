0
Stock video
Manicurist makes manicure for young woman. Woman are in beauty salon. Beautician cleans female client's nails.
O
By Oleggg
- Stock footage ID: 1048655530
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|126.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13beauty, people and health concept - Clean well-groomed hands of a young woman applying hand cream, skin care on a white background. close-up. Sensual woman moisturization skin. 4K , Slow motion
hd00:08Professional nails care in process, cosmetician with mask in black gloves preparing nails female customer for a manicure with gel cover.
4k00:06Manicurist wiping manicured fingers to client. The process of cleaning of female manicured hands by beautician in nail salon, top view. Manicure finishing concept.
4k00:13Manicure at home. Woman dipping her hand in a bowl of water. Hand close-up, manicure tools on the table. Top view.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Master wears blue gloves. Nail artist puts blue nail polish using brush. Manicurist makes manicure for female client.
4k00:12A woman is having a procedure in a salon. The lady closed her eyes. A cosmetologist uses the professional equipment in a beauty salon.
4k00:16Woman legs are covered with brown mask. Cropped view of man doing massage for client. Person is lying in massage room.
4k00:13Man is doing massage for woman. Masseur uses moisturizing mask. Woman is covered with white towel.
4k00:20Masseur is doing massage with moisturizing mask. Man applies chocolate body scrub. Client is lying in massage room.
4k00:25Masseur is doing massage with moisturizing mask. Man applies chocolate body scrub. Client is lying in massage room.
4k00:17Man is doing massage for man. Masseur uses hands . Client is lying in spa and having procedure.
Related video keywords
beauticianbluecleaningcleanlinessclippingcosmeticcustomercuticlefemalefemininityfingerfingernailgirlgloveshairhandhealthhygieneindoorslampleisuremachinemanicuremanicuristmasknailnaturaloccupationpeoplepersonpolishprocedureprofessionrelaxationsafetysalonserviceskinsmoothingsoftspatabletherapytooltreatmenttwouniformwellbeingwomanworker