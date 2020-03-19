0
Stock video
guy does warm-up before training, vertical video
A
- Stock footage ID: 1048651165
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|28.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12A woman lifts a large tire on an artificial turf field while working out exercising - fitness crossfit exercise workout
4k00:31Close up of cheerful happy Caucasian guys cheering for favorite team and it scoring goal and winning game. Men watching TV with sport channel late at night and drinking beer.
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:22A playful handsome guy in a pink T-shirt and blue leggings is engaged in fitness depicting a girl. Slow motion
4k00:22Young muscular father doing push ups with his little son on his back. Athletic man doing push-ups at green grass with happy smiling baby sitting on his rear. Strong guy spending time with your child
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Close-up footage of male silhouette against sun running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:33fitness man bodybuilder training using barbell and weight plate, weightlifting exercise muscular sportsman power lifting heavy weight doing squats in garden
4k00:09Athletic guy with long black hair and a beautiful torso, practicing taekwondo in the garden, practicing kicks