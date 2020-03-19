 
0

Stock video

Milan, Italy - March 17, 2020: empty square in front of the cathedral. Panic from the Chinese viral corona Covid 19 in Italy. Empty streets. Quarantine. Pandemic. Red zone. Desert city. Piazza Duomo

V

By VILTVART

  • Stock footage ID: 1048619131
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP477.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.1 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV3.6 MB

