0
Stock video
Closeup young business agent male female wearing headset working smiling at office at help desk call center working as a teamwork speaking comuminication online support advise customer and client.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1048559860
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|14.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Diverse people look at web cameras listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast. Screen view
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:15Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:17Smiling young woman customer holding credit card and smartphone sitting on couch at home. Happy female shopper using instant easy mobile payments making purchase in online store. E-banking app service
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Young Bearded Developer Writes Code on His Desktop Computer. He Works in a Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:08Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
4k00:10In the Office Woman's Hands Typing on Keyboard, Monitor Showing Infographics with Statistics.
Same model in other videos
4k00:30The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
4k00:24The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
4k00:30The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
4k00:33The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
4k00:21The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
4k00:46The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
4k00:16The group of business male and female at the company has meeting discussion on the table are paper work graphic of their project to communicate succesful or disapointed amoung the team.
Related video keywords
20s30sagentblackbusinessbusinessmanbusinesspersonbusinesswomancallcaucasiancenterclientcloseupcommunicatecommunicationconsultantconversationcustomerearphonesfemalehappyheadsethelphelp deskhelp linehispanicindoormalemanmicrophoneofficeoperatorphoneprofessionalreceptionistservicesmilespeakingstaffsupporttalkingteamteamworktechnologytelemarketingtelephonewomanworkyoungyoung adult