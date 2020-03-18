 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

High Rise Aerial View of Forested Fields For Wood Industry in Countryside of Paraguay

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1048544233
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4558.8 MB
HD$792047 × 1080MOV145.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV28.7 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial flying forward over a felled forest with fallen and uprooted trees for construction or agricultural needs. Deforestation for wood. Destruction of nature and ecosystem by peoples
4k00:16Aerial flying forward over a felled forest with fallen and uprooted trees for construction or agricultural needs. Deforestation for wood. Destruction of nature and ecosystem by peoples
Unloading Wood Cargo From Truck To Ground In Forest. Stacking Wood Cargo In Piles. Wood Cargo Transportation. Collecting Plant For Materials Production. Forestry And Lumber Industry. Deforestation.
4k00:09Unloading Wood Cargo From Truck To Ground In Forest. Stacking Wood Cargo In Piles. Wood Cargo Transportation. Collecting Plant For Materials Production. Forestry And Lumber Industry. Deforestation.
Aerial view flying through neatly stacked tree trunks, impact of deforestation and heavy industry on global ecological system
4k00:24Aerial view flying through neatly stacked tree trunks, impact of deforestation and heavy industry on global ecological system
Reforestation of pine tree forest with young saplings and older trees, aerial.
4k00:15Reforestation of pine tree forest with young saplings and older trees, aerial.
Aerial shot. The mechanical arm of a specialized Bark Removing Machine strips the bark from a freshly chopped tree trunk in a forest
hd00:21Aerial shot. The mechanical arm of a specialized Bark Removing Machine strips the bark from a freshly chopped tree trunk in a forest
Aerial view of deforestation results of jungle rain forest disappearing due to tree cut for agricultural purpose in Thailand
hd00:15Aerial view of deforestation results of jungle rain forest disappearing due to tree cut for agricultural purpose in Thailand
A crawler machine is collecting timber in the woods
4k00:15A crawler machine is collecting timber in the woods
Aerial view of Truck Carrying Lumber. Double length log truck driving on a mountain road.
4k00:07Aerial view of Truck Carrying Lumber. Double length log truck driving on a mountain road.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Flying above green meadows towards highway and white wind turbines. Sunset warm sky, South Dakota
4k00:28Flying above green meadows towards highway and white wind turbines. Sunset warm sky, South Dakota

Related video keywords