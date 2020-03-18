0
Stock video
Bats cause the corona virus. Coronavirus is also thought to have originated in bats
T
- Stock footage ID: 1048533682
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|22.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23African young doctor in mask consulting covid-19 infected patient in bed at hospital. Sick black woman lying in hospital bed and talking to surgeon in scrubs and protective mask
4k00:27tokyo, japan - january 08 2021: Video of pedestrians wearing masks passing by the bronze sculpture of lion wearing a also a mask during the coronavirus pandemic at the Mitsukoshi store of Ginza.
hd00:40Coronavirus spin with alpha channel -nCov COVID-19 virus hairy Green close up defocus red background virus cells influenza as dangerous asian pandemic virus close up 3d rendering
4k00:23Ecology Black Sea. Medical mask thrown into the sea, pollution of the sea with synthetic material. Jellyfish, Scyphomedusa (Rhizostoma pulmo)
hd00:15Lonely little teddy bear wearing a medical mask, standing on a swing in the park on a beautiful sunny day. Empty children playground, illness COVID-2019 disease concept
4k00:10Cute pug dog wearing medical mask, coronavirus, covid-19 concept. Dog in mask to prevent disease. Stay at home. Quarantine, isolation. White background