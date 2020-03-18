 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman with credit card using payment terminal, closeup

N

By New Africa

  • Stock footage ID: 1048528558
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP471.3 MB
HD$792047 × 1080MOV9.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Attractive latin female single mother overwhelmed with home finances needing help paying expenses in living cots stress paying bills problem credit card debts mortgage and bad financial situation.
4k00:17Attractive latin female single mother overwhelmed with home finances needing help paying expenses in living cots stress paying bills problem credit card debts mortgage and bad financial situation.
Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
4k00:15Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
Happy young woman holding credit card using instant mobile payments at home. Smiling beautiful girl customer shopper making purchase on smart phone receiving cashback concept. E-banking app service
4k00:11Happy young woman holding credit card using instant mobile payments at home. Smiling beautiful girl customer shopper making purchase on smart phone receiving cashback concept. E-banking app service
Customer black woman paying for coffee using NFC technology with phone and credit card, contactless payment with student girl woman after coronavirus quarantine pandemic.
4k00:08Customer black woman paying for coffee using NFC technology with phone and credit card, contactless payment with student girl woman after coronavirus quarantine pandemic.
Female hand holding credit card and shopping online. Easy pay using digital gadget. Girl using laptop at home. Happy woman with compact computer and bank card shopping online. Lifestyle.
4k00:10Female hand holding credit card and shopping online. Easy pay using digital gadget. Girl using laptop at home. Happy woman with compact computer and bank card shopping online. Lifestyle.
A happy and smiling woman making a card payment through mobile phone to pay bills. An attractive girl putting debit or credit card details on a smartphone or cellphone to make online transaction
4k00:12A happy and smiling woman making a card payment through mobile phone to pay bills. An attractive girl putting debit or credit card details on a smartphone or cellphone to make online transaction
Stressed young woman calculating monthly home expenses, taxes, bank account balance and credit card bills payment, Income is not enough for expenses
4k00:13Stressed young woman calculating monthly home expenses, taxes, bank account balance and credit card bills payment, Income is not enough for expenses
Clothing Store: Young Woman at Counter Buys Clothes from Friendly Retail Sales Assistant, Paying with Contactless NFC Smartphone Touching Terminal. Trendy Fashion Shop with Designer Brands.
4k00:12Clothing Store: Young Woman at Counter Buys Clothes from Friendly Retail Sales Assistant, Paying with Contactless NFC Smartphone Touching Terminal. Trendy Fashion Shop with Designer Brands.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Female store owner completing purchase with customer using a tablet in interior boutique clothing store with soft day lighting. Close up on 4k RED camera.
4k00:19Female store owner completing purchase with customer using a tablet in interior boutique clothing store with soft day lighting. Close up on 4k RED camera.
Paying customer buys package being wrapped by woman in interior art studio with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:35Paying customer buys package being wrapped by woman in interior art studio with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Young Asian woman uses credit card to buy wood bowl from older woodworking artisan man in workshop during the day. Closeup on 4K RED camera.
4k00:11Young Asian woman uses credit card to buy wood bowl from older woodworking artisan man in workshop during the day. Closeup on 4K RED camera.
Woman purchases orchid flower with boyfriend using credit card tap in interior boutique plant shop with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:42Woman purchases orchid flower with boyfriend using credit card tap in interior boutique plant shop with soft day lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.

Related video keywords