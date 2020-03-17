0
Stock video
Species Extinctions word cloud on a white background.
a
By arloo
- Stock footage ID: 1048477036
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|50.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related video keywords
carbon dioxideclimate changeclimate systemcoolingdecreasing cropsdesert expansiondroughtearthenvironmentextreme weatherfactory smokeforest firesglobal warminggreenhouse effectgreenhouse gashuman influenceindustrial chimneymelting icemelting icebergsmethanenitrous oxidepermafrostpollutionprecipitationrising seasrising temperaturespecies extinctionstemperature increases