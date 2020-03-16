 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Dad throws the little daughter up high during the game. Active games with a child. Slow motion

S

By Stanislavskyi

  • Stock footage ID: 1048408780
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4142 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV19.3 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
hd00:11Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
Crazy happy family young adult parents mum dad and cute funny active little children kids listening music dancing jumping together having fun in modern living room enjoying leisure lifestyle at home
4k00:13Crazy happy family young adult parents mum dad and cute funny active little children kids listening music dancing jumping together having fun in modern living room enjoying leisure lifestyle at home
Happy active african american dad teaching dancing having fun with two cute small kids son and daughter imitate father moves playing together enjoying funny weekend activity in modern living room
4k00:21Happy active african american dad teaching dancing having fun with two cute small kids son and daughter imitate father moves playing together enjoying funny weekend activity in modern living room
Asian daughter practice to ride a bicycle with her father, Happy family in the park, 4K Video
4k00:10Asian daughter practice to ride a bicycle with her father, Happy family in the park, 4K Video
Sporty family doing sport together at home. Young beautiful parents carrying two little excited kids on back and doing squats in the bright modern room at home
4k00:12Sporty family doing sport together at home. Young beautiful parents carrying two little excited kids on back and doing squats in the bright modern room at home
Slow motion active carefree young couple parents pushing huge cardboard boxes with kids, running forward, slow motion. Happy father and mother playing, having fun with adorable children daughters.
hd00:06Slow motion active carefree young couple parents pushing huge cardboard boxes with kids, running forward, slow motion. Happy father and mother playing, having fun with adorable children daughters.
Happy cute afro american girl playing plane game laughing having fun with young father, happy dad lifting small child daughter up fly enjoying family leisure airplane game relaxing on sofa at home
4k00:06Happy cute afro american girl playing plane game laughing having fun with young father, happy dad lifting small child daughter up fly enjoying family leisure airplane game relaxing on sofa at home
happy family dad and daughter by the sea at sunset silhouette. father and child kid reach out to the sun. kid dream concept. happy family little girl and dad alone with nature relax sunset concept
4k00:22happy family dad and daughter by the sea at sunset silhouette. father and child kid reach out to the sun. kid dream concept. happy family little girl and dad alone with nature relax sunset concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Mixed race mother and daughter playing with hula hoops. domestic life and family leisure time concept.
4k00:11Mixed race mother and daughter playing with hula hoops. domestic life and family leisure time concept.
Happy caucasian father with two sons playing football in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:19Happy caucasian father with two sons playing football in garden. family spending time at home.
Happy caucasian father with son preparing camp with tent in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:17Happy caucasian father with son preparing camp with tent in garden. family spending time at home.
Happy caucasian father with son preparing camp with tent in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:15Happy caucasian father with son preparing camp with tent in garden. family spending time at home.
Same model in other videos
Girl climbs the wall in the playground
hd00:48Girl climbs the wall in the playground
Dad throws the little daughter up high during the game. Active games with a child. Slow motion
hd00:29Dad throws the little daughter up high during the game. Active games with a child. Slow motion
Girl rides a bicycle on the playground in the park
4k00:17Girl rides a bicycle on the playground in the park
Girl rides a bicycle on the playground in the park
4k00:20Girl rides a bicycle on the playground in the park
Girl rides on a swing at the playground
hd00:16Girl rides on a swing at the playground
Girl rides on a swing at the playground
hd00:25Girl rides on a swing at the playground
Girl rides on a swing at the playground
hd00:31Girl rides on a swing at the playground
Girl rides on a swing at the playground
hd00:26Girl rides on a swing at the playground

Related video keywords