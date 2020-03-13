0
Stock video
Cow Eats Grass At Night
F
By FyreStock
- Stock footage ID: 1048276921
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|123.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Close view of a herd of cows grazing in the dappled morning sunlight in a field in Cows in Usk Valley, South Wales, UK
hd00:28Milk cow grazing. Farm cattle grazing in field. Close up of dairy cow eating grass in field. Cattle cow eating grass
hd00:09Cattle cow grazing in field. Dairy cattle grazing. Milk cow eating grass. Dairy cow eat grass. Farm cattle grazing in pasture
hd00:09Cow Chews Gum From Grass,Slow motion. Close-up Of Cow Nose and Jaws. Cow Head On Blue Background