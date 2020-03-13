 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful girl designer tucks a skein of thread in a sewing machine to continue sewing designer clothes

G

By German_green_go

  • Stock footage ID: 1048264483
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP458.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.6 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
hd00:22Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
Fashion designer woman taking photograph for e-commerce online store
hd00:21Fashion designer woman taking photograph for e-commerce online store
Attractive young fashion designer portrait folded arms in front of home studio small business owner
hd00:20Attractive young fashion designer portrait folded arms in front of home studio small business owner
Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
hd00:19Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
Girl customize template
hd00:13Girl customize template
Fashion designers in small business startup company creating sustainable textiles
4k00:32Fashion designers in small business startup company creating sustainable textiles
Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
hd00:27Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio
Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio small business owner
hd00:16Attractive young fashion designer woman working at home studio small business owner
Same model in other videos
Close-up of lace making on a sewing machine in a workshop. Sewing machine, scissors, lace and beautiful hands of a seamstress
4k00:16Close-up of lace making on a sewing machine in a workshop. Sewing machine, scissors, lace and beautiful hands of a seamstress
Young seamstress unfastens a white lace dress for inspection before giving it to the client
4k00:21Young seamstress unfastens a white lace dress for inspection before giving it to the client
Beautiful fashion designer puts on a white lace dress on a black mannequin for fitting and fitting to the right size
4k00:17Beautiful fashion designer puts on a white lace dress on a black mannequin for fitting and fitting to the right size
A young seamstress tucks a skein of thread into a sewing machine to continue sewing clothes for clients in the atelier
4k00:10A young seamstress tucks a skein of thread into a sewing machine to continue sewing clothes for clients in the atelier
A young seamstress tucks a skein of thread into a sewing machine to continue sewing clothes for clients in the atelier
4k00:15A young seamstress tucks a skein of thread into a sewing machine to continue sewing clothes for clients in the atelier

Related video keywords