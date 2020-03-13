0
Stock video
Beautiful girl designer tucks a skein of thread in a sewing machine to continue sewing designer clothes
G
- Stock footage ID: 1048264483
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|58.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Attractive young fashion designer portrait folded arms in front of home studio small business owner
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Close-up of lace making on a sewing machine in a workshop. Sewing machine, scissors, lace and beautiful hands of a seamstress
4k00:17Beautiful fashion designer puts on a white lace dress on a black mannequin for fitting and fitting to the right size
4k00:10A young seamstress tucks a skein of thread into a sewing machine to continue sewing clothes for clients in the atelier
Related video keywords
atelierclothclothesclothingcreativedesigndesignerdrawingdressdressmakingelegantembroideryequipmentfactoryfashionfemalegarmentgirlglasseshandicrafthandmadehobbyindustryisolatedmachinematerialneedleretroscissorsseamseamstressservicesewsewersewingstitchtailortailoringtechnologytemplatetextiletooltrendyvintagewhitewomanworkworkerworkshop