0
Stock video
Funny girl in round glasses annoyed gesturing in stress expressing irritation. Green screen
K
- Stock footage ID: 1048202404
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|231.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13Funny girl in round glasses is very scared and screaming in fear, then sighing with relief. Green screen
4k00:14Funny girl in round glasses is thinking about something, and then an idea coming to her. Green screen
4k00:23Funny girl in glasses is cooling herself by her hand, suffering from high temperature weather. Green screen
4k00:25Funny girl in round glasses is talking for video chat using mobile phone and rejoicing. Green screen
Related stock videos
4k00:26Funny girl in round glasses is standing worrying in expectation then smiles with relief,carried. Greenscreen
Same model in other videos
4k00:57Young woman doing speedwalk on treadmill looks at smartphone, then shocked and excited. Surprised joyful female in sportswear on background of gym rejoices at good news. Close up. Slow motion.
4k00:13Funny girl in round glasses is reporting and telling a lot of interesting information. Green screen
4k00:12Funny girl in round glasses is clapping her hands with wow happy joy and delight. Green screen
Related video keywords
actressadultalphaangerannoyedattractivebackgroundbeautifulbrowncamerachannelcharmingchromacollardenialdisagreementemotionexpressingeyesfemalefunnygesturinggirlglassesgraygreenindoorsirritationisolatedkeylookinglovablemakeupmockmockupnegationpersonposingprettyroundscreenshirtslimstressstudiosundressupwhitewithoutwoman