 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

drone flight of railway bridge with river

D

By DAAVIIDRR

  • Stock footage ID: 1048197073
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV314 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV15.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Gazela bridge, front view. Belgrade, Serbia, Europe. Canon 5D MK III
hd00:20Gazela bridge, front view. Belgrade, Serbia, Europe. Canon 5D MK III
Entering the Castle Bazaar, Budapest
4k00:08Entering the Castle Bazaar, Budapest
Thick white smoke is poured from the factory pipe in contrast to the sun.
4k00:05Thick white smoke is poured from the factory pipe in contrast to the sun.
old wooden church stands at the entrance to the village
hd00:11old wooden church stands at the entrance to the village
Allentown, PA / United States - 11 30 2018: Amusement Park
4k00:17Allentown, PA / United States - 11 30 2018: Amusement Park
Train station wide shot on a sunny day.Ljubljana city train station with all trains waiting for departure.
hd00:16Train station wide shot on a sunny day.Ljubljana city train station with all trains waiting for departure.
Sarnia, Ontario, Canada February 2020 Oil and gas industry refineries in Sarnia Ontario Canada.
hd00:29Sarnia, Ontario, Canada February 2020 Oil and gas industry refineries in Sarnia Ontario Canada.
water treatment plant 24th Jan 2018 Hyderabad India
4k00:06water treatment plant 24th Jan 2018 Hyderabad India
See all

Related stock videos

4K.Time lapse Tram fast speed at night at hong kong city china
4k00:044K.Time lapse Tram fast speed at night at hong kong city china
Time lapse from the Yurikamome, an automated guideway transit service operating along Tokyo Bay in Tokyo, Japan.
hd00:15Time lapse from the Yurikamome, an automated guideway transit service operating along Tokyo Bay in Tokyo, Japan.
4K.Time lapse automatic train fast speed at Tokyo city of Japan asia is a famous place in Japan Asia Odaiba line
4k00:134K.Time lapse automatic train fast speed at Tokyo city of Japan asia is a famous place in Japan Asia Odaiba line
Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 27: Time lapse view of Luz Station (Portuguese: Estacao da Luz ) in Sao Paulo, the financial centre and largest city in Brazil, South America.
4k00:26Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 27: Time lapse view of Luz Station (Portuguese: Estacao da Luz ) in Sao Paulo, the financial centre and largest city in Brazil, South America.
Fast underground train riding in a tunnel of the modern city
4k00:06Fast underground train riding in a tunnel of the modern city
View of subway tunnel as seen from reverse of moving backward train. Fast underground train riding in tunnel of modern city. Long footage of underground train in Barcelona following its route
hd00:19View of subway tunnel as seen from reverse of moving backward train. Fast underground train riding in tunnel of modern city. Long footage of underground train in Barcelona following its route
Point of view time-lapse through Tokyo via the automated guideway transit system (AGT) called the Yurikamome. Full ride at night. Shot in 5.7K and down-scaled to 4K for extra sharp resolution.
4k00:46Point of view time-lapse through Tokyo via the automated guideway transit system (AGT) called the Yurikamome. Full ride at night. Shot in 5.7K and down-scaled to 4K for extra sharp resolution.
New York, NY / USA - April 2020: Empty Grand Central Station during the Coronavirus Pandemic
4k00:26New York, NY / USA - April 2020: Empty Grand Central Station during the Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Norfolk Virginia Aerial Birdseye detail of railway terminal tracks 10/17
4k00:09Norfolk Virginia Aerial Birdseye detail of railway terminal tracks 10/17
Flying above Rio De Janeiro streets and buildings, Brazil. Wide angle, morning light
4k00:32Flying above Rio De Janeiro streets and buildings, Brazil. Wide angle, morning light
Norfolk Virginia Aerial Panning birdseye of shipyard and river 10/17
4k00:08Norfolk Virginia Aerial Panning birdseye of shipyard and river 10/17
Richmond Virginia Aerial Birsdeye to panoramic sunset cityscape views 10/17
4k00:24Richmond Virginia Aerial Birsdeye to panoramic sunset cityscape views 10/17

Related video keywords