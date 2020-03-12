0
Stock video
drone flight of railway bridge with river
D
By DAAVIIDRR
- Stock footage ID: 1048197073
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|314 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|15.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16Train station wide shot on a sunny day.Ljubljana city train station with all trains waiting for departure.
hd00:29Sarnia, Ontario, Canada February 2020 Oil and gas industry refineries in Sarnia Ontario Canada.
Related stock videos
hd00:15Time lapse from the Yurikamome, an automated guideway transit service operating along Tokyo Bay in Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:134K.Time lapse automatic train fast speed at Tokyo city of Japan asia is a famous place in Japan Asia Odaiba line
4k00:26Sao Paulo, Brazil - January 27: Time lapse view of Luz Station (Portuguese: Estacao da Luz ) in Sao Paulo, the financial centre and largest city in Brazil, South America.
hd00:19View of subway tunnel as seen from reverse of moving backward train. Fast underground train riding in tunnel of modern city. Long footage of underground train in Barcelona following its route
4k00:46Point of view time-lapse through Tokyo via the automated guideway transit system (AGT) called the Yurikamome. Full ride at night. Shot in 5.7K and down-scaled to 4K for extra sharp resolution.