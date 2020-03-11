0
Stock video
Animation of a classic-style graphic sound equalizer.
G
By GYG Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1048104331
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|105.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1,024 kB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:30Waveform audio on black background, Line digital signal sound wave equalizer, Technology digital signal Audio spectrum animated background concept, Animation of seamless loop.
4k00:05Minimalist Waveform Audio. Abstract White on black sound waves background. 3D rendered looping animation.
Related stock videos
4k00:05Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:07Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:17Cinematic close-up shot of female violinist is playing violins during musical concert on classic theatre stage with symphony orchestra performing on background.
4k00:20Cinematic close up shot of conductor directing symphony orchestra with performers playing violins, cello and trumpet on classic theatre with curtain stage during music concert with dramatic lights.
4k00:10Playing speaker membranes stacked in an endless loop. Lit by colourful and moody retro disco lights. Powerful, modern kind of midrange, subwoofer and twitter loudspeakers vibrate in even, frequencies.
4k00:25Cinematic shot of conductor directing symphony orchestra with performers playing violins, cello and trumpet on classic theatre with curtain stage during music concert with dramatic lights.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:20Portrait of professional lutist tries to sound high quality handmade traditional classic wooden guitars made by himself for musicians. Concept of arts, music, ancient tradition, woodcraft
4k00:21Cinematic shot of young professional smiling energetic band singers with santa hats are performing together a new christmas song with a microphone while recording it in a music studio with manager.
4k00:22Cinematic shot of young professional smiling energetic band singers wearing headphones are performing together a new song with a microphone while recording it in a music studio with manager.