 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up of young woman hand pointing at dirty ceramic floor in the abandoned house. Shot in 4k resolution

C

By Creativa Images

  • Stock footage ID: 1048101775
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP435.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.8 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV1.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Sand Falling From Hand
hd00:22Sand Falling From Hand
Wheat Grains Falling From Farmer Hands 4K
4k00:10Wheat Grains Falling From Farmer Hands 4K
Children's bare feet step on snow in winter. He takes steps on green grass and steps on white snow trend walking barefoot in snow, body spell. Cz, Kladno, Selnera, 09.2.2021
hd00:11Children's bare feet step on snow in winter. He takes steps on green grass and steps on white snow trend walking barefoot in snow, body spell. Cz, Kladno, Selnera, 09.2.2021
A woman's hand in the water. A woman touches the water of a river with her hand. Feeling the water of a river. A woman dipping sun hands in the river water
hd00:09A woman's hand in the water. A woman touches the water of a river with her hand. Feeling the water of a river. A woman dipping sun hands in the river water
Sand falling in hourglass - passing time concept
hd00:10Sand falling in hourglass - passing time concept
Silver birch (Betula pendula) leafs and branches in late Autumn. Camera focuses from the background to the leafs. Rainy and cloudy day.
hd01:10Silver birch (Betula pendula) leafs and branches in late Autumn. Camera focuses from the background to the leafs. Rainy and cloudy day.
smoking chemistry flask
hd00:17smoking chemistry flask
Human makes snowball and throws away
4k00:10Human makes snowball and throws away
See all

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Talented Innovative Female Artist Draws with Her Hands on the Large Canvas, Using Fingers She Creates Colorful, Emotional, Sensual Oil Painting. Contemporary Painter Creating Abstract Modern Art
4k00:15Talented Innovative Female Artist Draws with Her Hands on the Large Canvas, Using Fingers She Creates Colorful, Emotional, Sensual Oil Painting. Contemporary Painter Creating Abstract Modern Art
Talented Innovative Female Artist Draws with Her Hands on the Large Canvas, Using Fingers She Creates Colorful, Emotional, Sensual Oil Painting. Contemporary Painter Creating Abstract Art. Zoom in
4k00:12Talented Innovative Female Artist Draws with Her Hands on the Large Canvas, Using Fingers She Creates Colorful, Emotional, Sensual Oil Painting. Contemporary Painter Creating Abstract Art. Zoom in
Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
Housing agent is giving keys to buyers of new apartment, happy husband and wife are hugging and kissing, man is shaking hands with female realtor.
4k00:16Housing agent is giving keys to buyers of new apartment, happy husband and wife are hugging and kissing, man is shaking hands with female realtor.
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
4k00:11Female nurse doctor wear white uniform hold hand of senior grandmother patient help express empathy encourage tell diagnosis at medical visit, older people healthcare support concept, close up view
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young Man and Woman Discuss Charts Drawn on Their Electronic Whiteboard. Man Shows Details on the Screen Woman Listens Holding Cup of Coffee in Her Hands.Their Office is developer and Modern Looking.
4k00:11Young Man and Woman Discuss Charts Drawn on Their Electronic Whiteboard. Man Shows Details on the Screen Woman Listens Holding Cup of Coffee in Her Hands.Their Office is developer and Modern Looking.
Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young man and woman are working on a computer in a loft while discussing a project. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept
4k00:14Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept

Related video keywords