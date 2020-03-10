0
Stock video
beautiful girl looks at a hand watch, points to an electronic watch, electronics demonstration, on a yellow background
S
- Stock footage ID: 1048062631
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|423.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2047 × 1080
|MOV
|16 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:15Portrait of attractive redhead woman waving hands near face feeling hot over colorful background
Related stock videos
hd00:05The girl holds in hand a credit card in front of the terminal on white background. A white credit card without image. Payment by a credit card in the terminal
4k00:31Gestures pack. Female hand touching, clicking, tapping, sliding, dragging and swiping on chroma key green screen background. Alpha Channel. Using a smartphone, tablet pc or a touchscreen.
4k00:17Close-up shot of green screen template smartphone in female hands at home, girl is watcing content without touching gadget screen. Modent technology and information concept.
4k00:13Back view of brunette holding chroma key green screen smartphone watching content without touching or swiping. Gadgets and contemporary people concept.
4k00:08Woman Electronics Factory Worker in Blue Work Coat and Protective Glasses is Assembling Smartphones with Tweezers and Screwdriver. High Tech Factory Facility with more Employees in the Background.
4k00:17Girl looking at green screen laptop computer in living room watching movie, video content. Business woman or female freelancer working from home office.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Portrait of a cheerful, playful girl dressed in a white t-shirt , gesturing like a v-shaped sign next to a winking eye, showing her tongue and looking at the camera
4k00:13Portrait of an irritated woman in a white t-shirt , covering her ears and screaming from a terrible noise
4k00:05A young serious girl in a white t-shirt, crossing her arms over her chest , shows a forbidding gesture
4k00:09Portrait of a happy girl in a white t-shirt , shows her hand on an empty copy of the place , shows the place for your ad or advertising text