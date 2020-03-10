0
Stock video
Logging in the spring, autumn forest. Technique and people sawing trees. Ecological catastrophe destruction of nature. Firewood for heating
s
By sub job
- Stock footage ID: 1048052446
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|32.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|6.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:31Logging in the spring, autumn forest. Technique and people sawing trees. Ecological catastrophe destruction of nature. Firewood for heating
Related stock videos
hd00:21Aerial shot. The mechanical arm of a specialized Bark Removing Machine strips the bark from a freshly chopped tree trunk in a forest
hd00:09Forest harvester at work - processing spruce forest. Claw manipulator of industrial forest harvester, closeup. Mechanic tool for gripping trunks and cut to length logs before stacking.
hd00:18LUMBER MILL LOGGING TIMBER AND TREES FACILITY WITH HEAVY EQUIPMENT TRUCKS LOADERS AND PICKERS STOCK VIDEO FOOTAGE HD HIGH DEFINITION 1080 1920X1080
Related video keywords
backgroundbrownbusinesscargocutdeforestationecologyenvironmentequipmentfirewoodforestforestrygrabheavyindustrialindustryloaderloglogginglumbermachinemachinerymaterialmountainmovermovingnaturalnatureoccupationoutdoorpilepinerawresourcerigroadruralstacktimbertractortrailertransporttransportationtreetrucktrunkvehiclewoodwoodenwork