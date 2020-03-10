0
Stock video
Professional Production / Machine Female Operator is Screwing the Component in the Assembly Line by Industrial Automatic Electric Screwdriver in Automotive Industrial Factory
D
- Stock footage ID: 1048038460
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|102.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Caucasian Young Happy Entrepreneur Boss Making Victory on Smartphone Online Game Celebrating Instant Success and Business Party with Colleagues.
4k00:234K Beautiful Asian Woman Waiting on Train. Using a Mobile Touch Screen Cell Phone with People sit down Background. Surfing internet, checks social network and write text on smartphone-Dan
4k00:05Close-up of contactless payment in cafe. Unrecognizable Caucasian woman using smartphone paying for coffee wireless. Modern technologies and restaurant business concept.
4k00:06woman tourist taking photos using retro camera sightseeing tourist photographing urban travel adventure
Related stock videos
4k00:10Factory Workshop: Professional Female Engineer and Male Machinery Operator Use Industrial Digital Tablet Computer to Work and Program Robot Arm for Production Line. Tech Facility with CNC Machines
hd00:10Modern Technological Cnc Cutting Power Action on Metallic Horizontal Ironwork Object Hot Gas. Making Industrial Details in Computer Program Heavy Industry. Cut Metal Material Laser Burn Closeup Shot
4k00:06Modern Factory Office: Portrait of Handsome Indian Engineer Crosses Arms and Smiles Charmingly. In the Background High Tech Facility with CNC Machinery, Robot Arm and People Working
4k00:14Engineer smart factory machine augmented reality digital technology futuristic, industry artificial intelligence technology app system production control
4k00:10Modern Technological Cnc Cutting Power Action on Metallic Horizontal Ironwork Object Hot Gas. Making Industrial Details in Computer Program Heavy Industry. Cut Metal Material Laser Burn Closeup Shot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Follow footage of factory worker in a hard hat that is walking through industrial facilities. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Factory worker in blue uniform is putting his hard hat and goggles on while walking. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Factory worker in a hard hat is moving a metal detail with a remote crane. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:05Close Up / Professional Production / Machine / Montage Female Operator is Screwing the Component in the Assembly Line by Industrial Automatic Electric Screwdriver in Automotive Industrial Factory
4k00:06Product Assembly / Montage - Professional Production Female Operator is Screwing the Component in the Assembly Line by Industrial Automatic Electric Screwdriver in Automotive Industrial Factory
4k00:10Production / Machine / Montage Female Operator is Screwing the Component in the Assembly Line by Electric Screwdriver, Machine Adjuster Adjusts the Machine in the Background / Automotive Factory
Related video keywords
assemblyautoautomatedautomaticautomationautomobileautomotivebeltbusinesscarconstructioncontrolelectricemployeeengineerengineeringequipmentfactoryfemalehandindustrialindustryjoblinemachinemachinerymanufacturemanufacturingmechanicmechanicalmetalmodernmontageoccupationoperatingoperatorpartpeopleprocessproductionprofessionalsafetyscrewdrivertechnologyvehicleworkworkerworkingworkmanworks