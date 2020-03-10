0
Stock video
Fresh green apples in the rain. On a black background.
O
By OlesyaSH
- Stock footage ID: 1048035598
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|2047 × 1080
|MOV
|20.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Still life with spinning two single golden apples isolated on a black background cutout (macro close up)
Related stock videos
4k00:15Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Cuts of Colorful Vegetables and Water Drops on Black background at 1000fps.
4k00:15Green Tractor and trailer loaded with fresh Harvested ripe Olives crossing an Olive Tree plantation.
4k00:21Zoom out view of a black African female farmer in white coat holding a digital tablet collecting research data for analysis and programming of irrigation in a hydroponic farm.
hd00:08Macro close-up,refreshing soda tonic fizzy water, lime in Glass, ice. Slice of lemon, mineral bubbles. Detox or thirst concept. Healthy, dietary nutrition. Cold lemonade mojito drink. Black background
hd00:18Side view of pretty caucasian worker in black apron and gloves stocking the fruits in supermarket. Young employee at work. Curly female arranging fruits on shelf
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:31Yellow and Green Lemons, citrus limonum, Citrus aurantifolia, Fruits falling into Water against Black Background, Slow Motion 4K
4k00:27Yellow and Green Lemons, citrus limonum, Citrus aurantifolia, Fruits falling into Water against Black Background, Slow Motion 4K
4k00:36Freshly washed luttuce dangles from top and splashes water droplets on black background. Slow motion 4k Phantom Flex camera.