 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Coconut milk obtained from squeezing the coconut milk.

O

By Oneone

  • Stock footage ID: 1048029610
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP458.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.8 MB
SD$65853 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

dolphin in the aquarium, filmed in May 2016.
4k00:13dolphin in the aquarium, filmed in May 2016.
view from the airplane window
hd00:18view from the airplane window
View aerial cityscape of bangkok from plane
hd00:08View aerial cityscape of bangkok from plane
Swimming pool
hd00:23Swimming pool
Fishery, rural area of the Mekong River bordering Thailand - Laos
hd00:13Fishery, rural area of the Mekong River bordering Thailand - Laos
A dolly shot: from dark to light; the shadows of trees on the snow.
4k00:16A dolly shot: from dark to light; the shadows of trees on the snow.
Close-up of blue drink stir in glass. Stock footage. Beautiful alcoholic drink with sparkles swirls in transparent glass. Drink blue lagoon with glitter
4k00:13Close-up of blue drink stir in glass. Stock footage. Beautiful alcoholic drink with sparkles swirls in transparent glass. Drink blue lagoon with glitter
Tea being poured into a glass
4k00:30Tea being poured into a glass
See all

Related stock videos

Super Slow Motion Shot of Almonds Falling into Melted Chocolate at 1000 fps.
4k00:13Super Slow Motion Shot of Almonds Falling into Melted Chocolate at 1000 fps.
Flying of Coconuts and Slices in brown Background. Speed up and falling down coconuts with green screen. Professional slow motion 4K animation.
4k00:12Flying of Coconuts and Slices in brown Background. Speed up and falling down coconuts with green screen. Professional slow motion 4K animation.
Coconut Broken close up
hd00:11Coconut Broken close up
Super Slow Motion Shot of Fresh Coconut Pieces Falling on White Background at 1000fps.
4k00:17Super Slow Motion Shot of Fresh Coconut Pieces Falling on White Background at 1000fps.
Brazilian culinary, moqueca de lagosta (several vegetables, palm oil, coconut milk and lobster)
hd00:31Brazilian culinary, moqueca de lagosta (several vegetables, palm oil, coconut milk and lobster)
Realistic waves natural dairy products, milk splash and pouring, yogurt or cream, isolated on white background. Almond, coconut, rice, soy milk. 3d animation for product design or promotional needs.
hd00:07Realistic waves natural dairy products, milk splash and pouring, yogurt or cream, isolated on white background. Almond, coconut, rice, soy milk. 3d animation for product design or promotional needs.
Kanom Krok, Thai local dessert, coconut milk and flour. Common food for breakfast, selling in every market
hd00:11Kanom Krok, Thai local dessert, coconut milk and flour. Common food for breakfast, selling in every market
Closeup slow mtoion footage of pouring water or milk in coconut half
hd00:16Closeup slow mtoion footage of pouring water or milk in coconut half

Related video keywords