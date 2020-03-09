0
Stock video
Blond hair little child with bigger brother walk together in nature, friends for lifetime
M
By MEDIAIMAG
- Stock footage ID: 1047958918
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|649.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|853 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:07Funny Little Girl is Running Away from Her Mom. Mother and Daughter in Striped Clothes are Playing Together Enjoying Warm Spring Weather in the Park.
hd00:31Happy young mother and her little redhead daughter walking together in an autumn park. They laughing and having fun holding hands. Slow motion
Related stock videos
hd00:31Happy family- mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room, playing games. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps
hd00:27Happy family- Father, mother and Two kids lying down on the sofa and using tablet pc at night. Family watching movie on tablet computer in a dark room. HD 1080p, slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera
4k00:09Happy young adult mother nanny playing with two cute small kids, having fun sit on floor carpet at home. Playful mum helping preschool children building tower of wooden blocks in living room
4k00:05Happy family young mom having fun tickling small funny kids son daughter laughing together on couch, mother playing with little cute children at home relaxing cuddling sit on sofa in kitchen room
hd00:05Friends selfie. Excited young children playing lying on the bed and taking a selfie. Little brother and sister monkeying on camera and kissing. Family taking a selfie with a smartphone. Close up.
4k00:29Happy big family in Park at sunset. People on walk have fun. Mom dad son and daughters walk together in field. People holding hands, teamwork. Family trip on foot. Happy big family concept
4k00:18Kids playing video games at home. Brother close eyes sister. Children have fun together with joysticks in hands. Happy siblings enjoy video game
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Happy caucasian brother and sister at home, sitting on couch using tablet together and smiling. happy family, at home together.
4k00:20Slow motion tracking shot of boy and girl running uphill in forest / Muir Woods, California, United States
Same model in other videos
4k00:25Happy children measuring to determine who is bigger, power struggle, funny youngest brother determined to prove that he is bigger, conceptual
4k00:15Little child silhouette back looking at TV screen watch cartoons, abandoned to media, modern childhood
4k00:11Man work from home at laptop, children play and jump around on sofa, father trying to focus but difficult hard work, virus force people to stay home and keep social distance, fast motion timelapse
4k00:26Lovely baby child learning to walk in nature, determined blond boy falling down and rising up, stepping on green grass, development process, do not quit, independent human being
4k00:17Newborn baby crying to megaphone on father ears, restless child, heavy parenting, conceptual, funny moments